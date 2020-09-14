Key Drivers and Trends in the Organ-based/Targeted Drug Delivery Devices Market for Biologics 2020 - 2030
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organ-based/Targeted Drug Delivery Devices Market for Biologics (Intra-organ / Intra-tumoral), 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the years, advances in cell biology and pharmacology have led to the development of a variety of advanced biologics, which experts believe, possess the potential to address several unmet needs associated with the treatment of different types of diseases. Currently, there are more than 1,000 cell and gene therapies under development; most of which are being developed for the treatment of oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders and neurological disorders. Additionally, over the last decade, multiple immunotherapies have been developed, and have led to a decrease in lung cancer and melanoma-related mortality. Despite their many benefits, biologics present a number of challenges, such as drug delivery related complexities, and immunogenicity concerns, which have been shown to result in systemic toxicity post therapy administration. To avoid such systemic toxic effects, a limited volume of drug is administered, which often results in a small amount of drug reaching the target organ. Further, from a pharmacological point of view, the drug stays at the target site for a limited time, hence decreasing the final therapeutic effect that can be achieved through prolonged and controlled drug delivery. Moreover, some of such treatment options, such as cell therapies, require periodic administration of additional therapy material, or complementary products, thereby, adding to the already complex invasive dosing procedure.
In order to address challenges, a number of innovator companies in the biopharmaceutical sector are actively engaged in identifying targeted and effective delivery strategies for biologics, including gene therapies, cell/stem cell therapies, immunotherapies and therapeutic proteins. Examples of devices designed for the targeted delivery of biologics include Advance CS, ExtroducerTM microcatheter, HelixT biotherapeutic delivery system, ImmunoPulse IL-12, SmartFlow neuro ventricular cannula and MailPan. Some drug delivery devices have been demonstrated to have an improved therapeutic safety index, and are capable of accurately delivering biological interventions to the target physiological site. Further, certain implantable delivery systems have also been developed in order to prolong the therapeutic effect of biologics. Given the rapid pace of growth within the biopharmaceutical market, the demand for effective delivery systems is anticipated to increase in the foreseen future. This may be expected to create lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the targeted drug delivery systems market.
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such medical devices, over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.
- What type of devices are capable of providing targeted delivery of biologics?
- Who are the leading device developers in this domain?
- What are the key promising therapeutic areas for the development of targeted drug delivery devices for stem cell and gene therapies?
- Which companies can be considered as potential strategic partners for device developers?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical regions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. DEVICE PROFILES
6. PROMISING THERAPEUTIC AREAS
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
8. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS
9. MARKET FORECAST
10. CONCLUDING REMARKS
11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig3h5y
