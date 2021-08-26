Key Growth Trends in the Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market to 2027: Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging and Rise of e-Commerce Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific tube packaging market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. The major factors that propels the growth of the market include rising demand of flexible packaging in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and personal care products and other industry. Moreover, a growing e-commerce industry further provides ample opportunity to the tube packaging market as the convenient packaging solutions are widely accepted in e-commerce logistics.

The Asia-Pacific tube packaging market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the tube packaging market include Albea Services S.A.S, Amcor PLC, Essel Propack Ltd., IntraPac International LLC, Shree Rama Multi-Tech, Ltd., and others. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the tube packaging market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Material Type

Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market Research and Analysis by Vertical

The Report Covers

Comprehensive Research Methodology of the Asia-Pacific tube packaging market.

tube packaging market. This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Asia-Pacific tube packaging market.

tube packaging market. Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Asia-Pacific market.

market. Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on key players



4. Market Determinants



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market by Material Type

5.1.1. Laminated Tubes

5.1.2. Aluminum Tubes

5.1.3. Plastic Tubes

5.1.4. Others (Paper)

5.2. Asia-Pacific Tube Packaging Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Cosmetics and Oral Care

5.2.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.3. Pharmaceutical

5.2.4. Others (Cleaning Products)



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Albea Services S.A.S.

7.2. Amcor PLC

7.3. CCL Industries Corp.

7.4. Essel Propack Ltd.

7.5. Hoffmann Neopac AG

7.6. Huhtamaki Oyj

7.7. IntraPac International LLC

7.8. Montebello Packaging

7.9. MPack Poland sp. z o.o. sp.k.

7.10. Shree Rama Multi-Tech, Ltd.

7.11. Unette Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uw146

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

