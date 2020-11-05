Key Insights and Opportunities in the World Market for Credit Cards 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Credit Cards Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Credit Cards Report 2020 covers 2 key areas - key themes around credit card usage and contactless cards and mobile wallets. This report delves into global usage of credit cards, what drives credit card use and some of the barriers consumers face in adopting credit cards. The report also covers appeal of mobile wallets and mobile wallet preferences.



Covering key areas around global credit card usage, drivers of credit card use and barriers consumers face in switching over to a credit card, this report provides financial institutions with an understanding of how credit card preferences change around the globe and aid in designing credit card strategy. This report would be best suited for all financial service professionals working in the payments sector and payments strategy teams around the globe.



This report is based on 15,000 interviews conducted across 15 different markets. Surveys are nationally representative, and quotas were applied to ensure respondents are representative of the population by age, gender, region and income. To qualify as "banked", respondents must hold a minimum of one banking product with a financial institution in their local market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Focus Area One: Credit Cards

Usage of Credit Cards

Barriers to Credit Cards

Driving Frequent Card Usage

Future Intentions

3. Focus Area Two: Contactless Cards and Mobile Wallets

Usage of Contactless Cards

Appeal of Mobile Wallets

Mobile Wallet Preferences

4. Conclusion

Key Insights

Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z88zp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

