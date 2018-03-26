Key takeaways from Enterprise Connect 2018 (VIDEO)

MONROE, La., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) highlighted its expanded voice and unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) capabilities at Enterprise Connect 2018. During the conference, CenturyLink thought leaders shared insights into the industry shifts driving how businesses approach UC&C strategies.

Key takeaways from Enterprise Connect 2018:

CenturyLink's Thuy Ha shares what she sees as industry drivers for the #UC market and key takeaways from #EC18 CenturyLink debuted its expanded voice and unified communications and collaboration capabilities at #EC18

Digital Transformation: Leveraging cloud-based UC&C to enhance customer experiences, elevate operational effectiveness and support the evolving mobility needs of a global workforce requires an agile communications infrastructure. Enterprises engaged in digital transformation initiatives are looking to providers to help them transform their legacy environments to more secure and integrated cloud-based solutions with end-to-end support.

Legacy Investments: With the digital movement accelerating and technologies continuing to evolve, customers can choose from many technologies and applications. Customers are looking to providers to help them maximize current IT investments while identifying opportunities to integrate new technology into existing ecosystems.

Customer Experience: With changing project demands, globally distributed workforces, and employees using multiple devices, today's businesses need simple UC&C solutions with sophisticated capabilities to stay competitive. In order to take advantage of what these UC&C solutions can offer, businesses need providers that can integrate a wide range of services and deliver a streamlined experience across all platforms.

Watch the video: Thuy Ha, CenturyLink's vice president, voice and real-time communications, shares key takeaways from Enterprise Connect 2018.

