Keys Inc. Champions Instant Payment Solutions for Locksmiths

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where timely access to funds is crucial, Keys Inc. CEO Loay Jamal Alyousfi has identified a transformative opportunity to empower locksmiths. Recognizing the challenges locksmiths face in managing their businesses and ensuring immediate payment for their services, Alyousfi has spearheaded the development of the new Keys Financial Service. This innovative service provides locksmiths with advanced financial tools and seamless access to their earnings, allowing them to manage their business finances efficiently and effectively.

A Vision for Empowerment

Loay Jamal Alyousfi's vision for Keys Inc. centers on the belief that locksmiths deserve immediate access to their hard-earned money. By introducing the Keys Financial Service, he aims to revolutionize the financial landscape for locksmiths, enabling them to focus on their core business operations without the hassle of delayed payments. Alyousfi understands that instant access to funds is not just a convenience, but a necessity for the financial health and growth of locksmith businesses.

Key Features Designed for Locksmiths

The Keys Financial Service is built with locksmiths' unique needs in mind, offering a suite of features to streamline financial management:

Immediate Payment Processing: Locksmiths will be able to receive payments directly through the Keys® App user-friendly mobile platform, ensuring they get paid instantly and can access their funds without delay.

Instant Fund Access: With the Keys® Financial Account, funds are available immediately, providing locksmiths with the financial flexibility to manage their businesses effectively.

Keys Commercial Card: Locksmiths receive Keys Visa® Commercial Credit cards, issued by Celtic Bank, within two business days. These cards, including instantly issued virtual cards, allow locksmiths to access their funds and make transactions anywhere that accepts Visa cards.

Understanding the importance of robust financial infrastructure, Alyousfi has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders. Keys Inc. collaborates with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services. This partnership ensures that locksmiths benefit from reliable and secure financial services, backed by institutions with a proven track record.

To learn more about Keys Inc. and our Keys® App platform, and to view the unveiling of our latest innovations, visit us at the Associated Locksmiths of America – Locksmith & Security Expo 2024. Join us from July 27-29 at Booth #210, located to the left of the entrance, where we will be debuting these exciting new updates.

