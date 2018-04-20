KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item

Not content with only making its Extra Crispy chicken sandwich as a classic option, KFC is also making the Crispy Colonel available in its three signature southern-inspired flavors to appeal to a variety of preferences: Smoky Mountain BBQ, spicy and smoky Nashville Hot, and sweet and tangy Georgia Gold honey mustard BBQ. This summer, KFC will also introduce a fourth, unexpectedly delicious flavor as a Crispy Colonel sandwich for a very limited time.

"When we tested the Crispy Colonel, 88 percent of customers who tried the sandwich said it was better than any other chicken sandwich, and 91 percent said they would order it again," said Andrea Zahumensky, CMO, KFC U.S. "And now they can, in our classic version or in their favorite KFC signature flavor. I believe no other fast food restaurant comes close to providing the lineup of superior, craveable chicken sandwiches we're launching at KFC."

In the ad campaign introducing the Crispy Colonel, Hamilton makes his bronzed return on a yacht, aptly named The K.F.Sea, living his very best, extra crispy life. The perfect portable complement to an on-the-go lifestyle, the Crispy Colonel sandwich lets you enjoy Extra Crispy chicken with just one hand, so your other hand is free to live the extra crispy lifestyle, including activities such as:

Snapping or 'gramming photos of yourself living the Extra Crispy Lifestyle this summer

Steering a yacht to a summery locale

Rubbing on some Extra Crispy fried chicken-scented sunscreen

Sipping on your favorite beachy beverage

Inflating your over-the-top pool floatie

Playing an extra-challenging tennis or croquet match

"It feels right to be back in the white suit as the Extra Crispy Colonel – it's one of my favorite roles to play," said Hamilton. "I've always been extra crispy, and with the Crispy Colonel sandwich in hand aboard the K.F.Sea, I'm also extra mobile now."

Beginning April 23, the KFC Crispy Colonel will be available in participating U.S. restaurants in a $5 Fill Up that also includes wedges, a cookie and a drink (prices may vary; tax extra). Flavored Crispy Colonel sandwich combos will also be available for $5.99 (prices may vary; tax extra).

In 2016, KFC tapped Hamilton as the Extra Crispy Colonel for his embodiment of the delicious crispy goodness of KFC's Extra Crispy Chicken. With his leading man looks and signature suntan, he brought crunchy, juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken (and fried chicken-scented sunscreen) to Americans. Now he's bringing it to Americans in a portable version.

