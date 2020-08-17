Khaled Salem Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate in New York State

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem today announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate, challenging four-term incumbent Chuck Schumer in the 2022 election. Khaled, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, is a passionate advocate of human and religious rights for Americans, both at home and abroad. His other policy positions argue for free university education and less restrictive immigration laws.

"New York State is one of the most diverse places in the country, perhaps even in the entire world," remarked Khaled. "For this reason, it needs representation in the Senate that can deliver legislative outcomes reflecting its unique cultural and religious needs. That is what I intend to fight for when I represent New York as a U.S. Senator."

Khaled proposes that there should be free education for American students in universities. In addition, he plans to sponsor legislation for emergency laws aimed at any country that holds Americans in violation of their human rights under international law. He believes the federal government should enact a law in which American citizens have the right to have or remove their place of birth printed on their passports to protect them from racism abroad.

In addition, Khaled envisions legislation that extends a three-month "visit visa" to first- and second-degree relatives (e.g. grandparents) who currently lack eligibility to visit. This type of law, which is available in Canada, does not exist in the U.S., whose embassies refuse requests for visits. Further to this immigration agenda, Khaled argues for new laws to protect American citizens from discrimination and inequality in American embassies. "Americans would be shocked, and indeed should be quite angry at the way their own government treats fellow citizens in embassies and consulates around the world," Khaled added.

Finally, Khaled advocates for a legislative innovation that would permit an American citizen with special needs and Islamic religion to marry a second wife after approval from the first wife, whether inside or outside the United States of America.

Khaled will be running in the next regular United States Senate elections, which will be held on November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

