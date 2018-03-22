Kia Classic Set To Tee Off Once Again In Southern California

Offering fans of all ages an up-close and personal experience with 93 of the top 100 players on the 2017 LPGA money list as they vie for a share of the $1.8 million purse, the family friendly event also includes activities such as junior golf clinics and player autograph sessions. A fleet of Kia vehicles will transport players around the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort grounds and the winner of the tournament will walk away with the keys to a 2018 Stinger fastback sports sedan, the highest performing vehicle in the brand's history.

"Kia's nine-year collaboration with the LPGA has had a tremendous impact on the brand's growth in the U.S. and provides a valuable platform to introduce our lineup of world-class vehicles to an entirely new audience," said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. "Professional golf tournaments have powered the Kia brand with an incredible boost and we look forward to hosting the highly popular Kia Classic Tournament for our home base in Southern California and professional golf fans nationwide."

In addition, as part of Kia's ongoing effort to give back to local communities, representatives from the American Cancer Society (ACS) will be onsite throughout the tournament to answer questions, accept donations and provide information on locally and nationally available resources available through the nationwide network of ACS offices. Funds raised will help support scientific research, patient support programs and educational resources for patients and their families. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the ACS booth to learn more, take a photo within a specially designed frame, and post on their social media channels with the #kiaclassicfightscancer to show their support for those battling cancer.

Full coverage of the Kia Classic as well as tournament highlights from the challenging par-72 course will air on the Golf Channel. Please check local listings for full coverage details. Fans can also follow the action online through the social media channels using @LPGAKiaClassic and #KiaClassic.

For the complete list of special events, to purchase tickets or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.KiaClassic.com.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

[1] Children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-classic-set-to-tee-off-once-again-in-southern-california-300618018.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

http://www.kiamedia.com

