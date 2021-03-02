Kickstarter Campaign Announced for Marsback M1: A Fully Customizable RGB Mechanical Keyboard

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marsback is pleased to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign that will allow the public to meet Marsback M1. M1 is a 75% layout mechanical keyboard that is designed to allow everyone to take advantage of the super tactile experience. It is available now on Kickstarter.

Marsback

With dual connectivity for Mac, Windows, and Android lovers, M1 features a CNC'd PC base with nice-looking beveled edges, the beauty of mechanical crossover with 16.8M RGB LED lights, and PBT transparent keycaps, making it stand out from the crowd. M1's custom software gives users a variety of personalization options, while the hot-swappable switches offer the greatest convenience by clicking them into place or pulling them out without ever needing to touch a soldering gun. M1 enables audio visualization that converts all the audio signals into a beautiful audio equalizer lighting effect by separating the low, middle, and high notes, offering players a fully immersive gaming experience like nothing else.

"As a gaming brand dedicated to combining high-performance hardware with aesthetic, M1 is designed to offer gamers the ultimate gaming experience. The Kickstarter campaign will help us manufacture our units and finalize our packaging components so M1 can arrive in homes across the world as soon as possible," says Jack Walker, co-inventor of Marsback M1.

M1 is being produced by Marsback, a synonym for high-performance gaming products. With an early bird price at US$159, the project is set to launch on Kickstarter on March 2, featuring three colors (dark black/white/sakura pink) for early adopters. But those interested can head to the Marsback website for more information.

Marsback M1 Specs

Brand: Marsback

Model: M1 wireless mechanical keyboard

Switches: Marsback mechanical/Optical Switch

Numbers of multimedia keys: 12 keys

Battery: 6000mAh

Body material: PC (polycarbonate)

Working time: 30-45 days (without backlight)

Backlight types: 16.8M RGB

Charging time: 6 hours

Dimension: 321*131*42.8mm

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Bluetooth chip: Nordic

Number of LED lights in primary key area: 84

Number of LED lights in body area: 21

Compatible system: Windows/Mac/iOS/Android/Dos/Linux/Unix

Mode: Bluetooth/wired

Bluetooth operating system: 30-50M(open space)

USB support: USB 3.1

Maximum current: 2A(under usb3.X)/500mA(under usb2.0)

About Marsback

Marsback's story begins in 2018 with a mission to provide cutting-edge 3G tech gadgets for consumers around the world. As a synonym for high-performance gaming products, Marsback offers professional peripheral equipment and perfect solutions for game lovers, the geek community, and E-sports players. Last year, we created the world's first gaming mouse with a built-in cooling fan to keep sweaty hands cool. Now, we're back with the Marsback M1 mechanical keyboard - a powerful RGB 84-key mechanical keyboard with customizable software for your own ultimate visual and tactile experience.

Media Contact

Marsback

https://www.marsback.com/products/m1-keyboard

[email protected]

