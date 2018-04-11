Kickstarter Launched for Yao Stone, a Handheld Toy That Helps People Relieve Stress and Break Bad Habits

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding ways around everyday stress and bad habits is often a huge challenge. And when it goes unanswered, physical, mental, and emotional problems can certainly develop or become worse. The good news is White Bean Studio is answering the call for help, recently announcing the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring to market the Yao Stone, a breakthrough silent handheld toy that can be pushed, pulled, spun, or even worn to help deliver a sense of calm, relaxation. Aimed at everyone from students, to workers, to just normal people at home, the news of the new device has been met with excitement.

Yao Stone, a Handheld Toy That Helps People Relieve Stress and Break Bad Habits Yao Stone

"We've combined the idea of meditation beads, with new technology, and research done on people who experience stress or bad habits," commented a spokesperson from the company. "We put a great deal of work into Yao Stone, because we understand how much value something with this capability can have to the average person's lifestyle and sense of wellbeing. We couldn't be happier with the results and hope our Kickstarter campaign is a huge success."

According to White Bean Studio, they have found the Yao Stone to be successful in stress reduction and in helping remove a number of bad habits like nail biting, fidgeting, and leg shaking. It can almost certainly work with a long list of other habits as well.

The company has set a crowdfunding goal of $15,000 to bring the Yao Stone to market. Depending on donation size, a large number of different perks are available, including packs of Yao Stones which could even be used to launch or be part of an existing entrepreneurial project or be donated to some place like a school, or workplace.

