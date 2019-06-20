Kids' Food & Beverages: Global Market Forecasts to 2024 with Profiles on 71 Key & Niche Market Players
Jun 20, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kids' Food and Beverages: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Kids' Food and Beverages in US$ Million.
The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
- Britvic Plc. (UK)
- Brothers International Food Corp. (USA)
- Campbell Soup Company (USA)
- Clif Bar & Co. (USA)
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (Formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc.) (USA)
- Elevation Brands, LLC (USA)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- GlaxoSmithkline Plc (UK)
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (India)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
- McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
- Quaker Oats Company (USA)
- Tipco Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Vitaco Health NZ Ltd (New Zealand)
- Healtheries (New Zealand)
- Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (China)
- Yum Yum Chips (Canada)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Kids' Food and Beverages - A Prelude
Kids' Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth
Developed Markets to Remain Strong
Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
India & China: Potential Untapped Markets
Competitive Landscape
Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace
New Product Introductions: 2016-2018
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence
Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products
Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents' Purchasing Decisions
RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and Change4Life Campaigns
Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children
Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking
Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World
Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key
Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence
Advertising: A Major Prerequisite
Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product Endorsements
Marketing Strategies for Children's Food and Beverages
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)
Cereals Assume Critical Importance in Busy Urban Lifestyles
Commercially Prepared Kids' Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions
Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth
Feel Good' Factor will Drive Future Growth
Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
Market Trends by Sector
Frozen Desserts
Bakery Products
Snack Foods
Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains
Dairy Products
Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
Complementary Affair - Probiotics and Dairy
Fruits & Vegetables
Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
Fighting Obesity with Fibers
Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids
Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand
Online Sales Expand Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Beverages
Water
Milk
Seltzer
Rice and Soy Drinks
Fruit Juices
Fruit Smoothies and Fruit Squashes
Fizzy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Enriched Drinks
Cereals
Sweet Snack Foods
Frozen Desserts
Fruits and Vegetables
Dried Fruits
Frozen Fruit
Canned Fruit
Fruit Leathers
Fruit Salad
Fruit Popsicles
Vegetables
Dips and Salad
Soy and Veggie Pockets
Dairy Products
Cookies and Crackers
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Manufacturers Focus on Self-Regulation
National/Regional Marketing Pledges Implemented by International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA)
Media Companies Implement Regulations
FTC Regulation Regarding Food Advertising to Kids
AHA Recommendations and Other Measures
USDA Introduces Healthy Snack Proposals for Schools
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Bare Snacks Unveils Deliciously Crunchy Veggie Chips
Mondelez Introduces Two Sour Patch Kids Flavors
Bright Foods Introduces Chilled Fruit and Veggie Bars
Kellogg's Launches New Kellogg's Wild Berry Froot Loops
Mighty Spark Unveils 50 Meat/Snack Items
SuperEats Introduces Puffs Snack Line
KIND Snacks Unveils New Products Made with Less Sugar
perfectlyfree Introduces New Kind of Fruit Snack
Nestl Introduces Coconut-Flavoured Milk Beverage
Britvic Unveils Robinsons Fruit Shoot Juiced Range for Children
Crunch Pak Unveils PAW Patrol Snack Packs
J&J Snack Foods & Mondelez Unveils Sour Patch Kids Flavored Ice Pops
Tropicana Unveils Organic Fruit Juices in three Flavors for Kids
PepsiCo Introduces Organic Fruit Juices for Kids
Kidfresh Introduces New Gluten Free & Organic Products for kids
fairlife Unveils Improved Whole Milk Line For Kids
PepsiCo Unveils Bubly Sparkling Waters in Eight Flavors
Iceland Unveils New Range of Nutritionally Balanced Children's Meals
Pop-Tarts Launches Frosted Strawberry Milkshake
KIND Snacks Unveils New Bar Line that Includes Two Varieties
Propercorn Unveils Popcorn for Kids in Two New Flavours
RETHINK Introduces First Boxed Water Line for Kids
Lizi's Granola Unveils Lizi's Adventurers for Kids
Panera Offers Revamped Kids' Menu With Clean Combinations
Tesco Unveils Fresh Vegetables Brand for Kids
CLIF Kid Launches Zbar Filled
Snyder's-Lance Unveils New Gluten Free Snack Pack
Roar Beverages Unveils kids' Drink Line in Deal with Marvel
Baby Gourmet Introduces Shakers
Kiddylicious Launches Kiddylicious Little Bistro
Ripple Foods Offers Shelf-Stable Travel-Friendly kids Pack
Cawston Press Offers New Addition to its Kids Blend Range
Nestl Unveils Pure Life Water for Kids
The Kraft Heinz Unveils Capri Sun Sport
MySuperFoods Offers New Snack Line for Kids
Snyder's-Lance Uses Advanced Cooking Methods to Produce Better Snacks
Kellogg Unveils New Kellogg's Cinnamon Frosted Flakes
Cheribundi Unveils New Line of Tart Cherry-Based Beverages for Kids
SUBWAY Introduces Honest Kids Juice Drinks
The New Primal Unveils Paleo-friendly Meat Sticks for Kids
Kraft Heinz Unveils Bagel Bites Mini Bagel Dogs
Quaker Oats Offers After-School Snacks
Kellogg's Unveils Pumpkin Spice Latte Cereal Bowls
Revolution Foods Introduces In a Cup
Snyder's of Hanover Unveils Peanut-Free Snack
Culturelle Releases New Probiotic for Kids
The Berry Company Releases New kids Drinks Range
True Drinks Unveils Preservative-Free AquaBall
CLIF Kid Introduces New Addition to the CLIF Kid Family
Capri Sun Unveils Certified USDA Organic Juice Drink for Kids
Natural Immune Products Unveils Children's Drink
MegaFood Unveils Kids Nutrient Booster Powders
Mondelez International Launches New Savory Snack Brand
Chick-fil-A Offers First Organic Product
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Mondelez International Takes Over Tate's Bake Shop
Home Chef Merges with Kroger
Campbell Soup Acquires Snyder's-Lance
Hochdorf Buys Zifru Trockenprodukte and the Snapz Brand
Kellogg Acquires RXBAR
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
United States - The Largest Market for Kids Food and Beverages
Rising Inclination towards Healthy Food and Beverages Drives Innovation
Rising Concern of Child Obesity - A Crucial Market Determinant
Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity
Manufacturers Focus on Leading Trends - Clean Foods and Buyer Ethnic Backgrounds
Children's Supplements Gain Momentum with Many Innovative Launches
Industry Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate Campaign
Measures to Curb Aggressive Fast Food Marketing and Consumption in Schools
Stipulated Beverage Guidelines for Schools
America Imposes Soft Taxes on Snack Foods
Cereals Market Scenario
US Mineral Fortification Market
Dairy-Free Yogurt for Kids Presents Potential
Responsibility towards Advertising on TV
Restaurants to Adopt Growth Strategies
Menu Labeling
Beverages
Breakfast Entrees, Desserts and Side Items
Major Findings Regarding Nutritional Quality of Foods within Product Categories Marketed to Teenagers or Children
Drinks
Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)
Cereals
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Influenced by Steady Increase in Working Women
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Childhood Obesity Rates in EU
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Obesity - A Major Health Concern
B. Market Analytics
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Market Snippets
Snacking: A Common Food Habit
Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: Change4Life Campaign
Challenges
Heightening Consumer Distrust in Cereal Manufacturers in the UK
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China - A Potential Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
India
Malt Drinks: Big Component of Children's Food Market
Innovations in Indian Health Food Drink Industry
Boost
Bournvita
Complan
Horlicks
Anticipated Flavor & Taste Behavior of Consumers
Innovative Advertisements
Australia
Consumption of Snack Food Increasing among Children
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Latin America Remains a Promising Market
B. Market Analytics
8.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
8.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81)
- The United States (53)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (15)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj3973
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article