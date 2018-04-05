Kids 'R' Kids Breaks Ground On Newest Location In Haslet, Texas

DULUTH, Ga., Apirl 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27th, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies hosted and broke ground on the lot that will soon become the newest academy for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The school, which will be known as Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Haslet, will be under the ownership of Roe and Rekha Bhakta, who are incredibly excited for what is to come. In a statement the Bhaktas said, "We are very happy to Break ground on a brand-new Kids 'R' Kids learning center in Haslet, Texas. This will be a great opportunity for the community, the parents, and the children to find a place where children will be able to bloom with others in a fun, safe, educational, and healthy environment."
In attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony were Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies Co-Founders Pat and Janice Vinson, along with CEO David Vinson and VPO Sasha Vinson and other members of the Kids 'R' Kids Franchise Support center. Also in attendance were many of the people who worked alongside the Bhaktas to build the new learning academy, including Business Banking Officer Brian Roussel of BBVA Compass Bank, the architect, and the contractor for the building.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held at noon on the construction site of the soon-to-be building, with special comments from Ronnae Williams, the marketing project manager for Kids 'R' Kids International, David Vinson, Brian Roussel and Roe and Rekha Bhakta. Light refreshments were served after.
About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies
Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children (6 weeks - 12 years) to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 160 Academies in 17 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned organization that ranks in the top three franchised early childhood education centers nationwide (www.kidsrkids.com). If you are interested in joining the Kids 'R' Kids Family by owning and operating your very own preschool, you can contact them through www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.
