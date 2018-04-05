Kids 'R' Kids Breaks Ground On Newest Location In Haslet, Texas

In attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony were Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies Co-Founders Pat and Janice Vinson, along with CEO David Vinson and VPO Sasha Vinson and other members of the Kids 'R' Kids Franchise Support center. Also in attendance were many of the people who worked alongside the Bhaktas to build the new learning academy, including Business Banking Officer Brian Roussel of BBVA Compass Bank, the architect, and the contractor for the building.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at noon on the construction site of the soon-to-be building, with special comments from Ronnae Williams, the marketing project manager for Kids 'R' Kids International, David Vinson, Brian Roussel and Roe and Rekha Bhakta. Light refreshments were served after.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environment for children (6 weeks - 12 years) to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 160 Academies in 17 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned organization that ranks in the top three franchised early childhood education centers nationwide (www.kidsrkids.com). If you are interested in joining the Kids 'R' Kids Family by owning and operating your very own preschool, you can contact them through www.kidsrkidsfranchise.com.

