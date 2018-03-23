Kids 'R' Kids of Lakewood Ranch Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Kids 'R' Kids of Nanjing, China

The joining force for both schools came in the form of Ms. Jin Lutian, who was a teacher at Kids 'R' Kids Nanjing, and now teaches at the Lakewood Ranch school. Using her background, Ms. Lutian recently presented to the children all about the Chinese New Year and its many traditions. Speaking of her experience as a teacher for Kids 'R' Kids, she said "One of the things I love most about Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy is diversity… we have students with different languages, race, religions, and cultures, [and] the teachers and staff here are trying their best to expand the knowledge of the students and give them the most distinguished experience, so that children learn to respect and value those differences in real life."

The 4 and 5-year-old children were able to experience what children in China do on this special occasion by participating in crafts and even trying traditional Chinese food. The class also exchanged letters to the school in Nanjing, opening a connection between the two schools. "It has been exciting to receive photos, videos, and letters from the Nanjing Kids 'R' Kids school. Our schools hope to expand our children's horizons by having this fun communication with each other and bring diversity to our schools. We look forward to what our future relationship holds", teachers Cyndi Dixon and Tami Merrill said. Both schools look forward to participating in this event together again in the future.

