Kids 'R' Kids of the Woodlands Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

The Grand Re-Opening was hosted at the school, with festivities from 9-12 PM. In attendance were proud new owners Bret Beitler and Alex Mesa and their families, and members from the Kids 'R' Kids corporate office who have been working alongside the school and its new owners. Bret and Alex have been excited and ready to take over this location, stating that "We are extremely proud to be owners of Kids 'R' Kids of The Woodlands. As everyone can see, we take great joy in putting love back into our school, our children, and team. We are fully committed to bringing the best childcare in the Woodlands/Spring market to this location this year and long into the future."

During the event, members of the community and attendees had an opportunity to tour the school and see the facilities provided for children and their families. There were several activity stations set up for guests to try, such as science experiments and sensory labs. The new owners also provided other fun activities and vendors such as a bounce house, catering from Chick-Fil-A as their sponsor, the local Fire Department truck, and 5 other vendor partners who helped with various activities. They also provided food from the school's chef team, and a chance for all attendees got to meet the new team at Kids 'R' Kids of The Woodlands. Bret Beitler added that "This Grand Re-Opening gave us the ability to put our school on the map in a big way!"

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environments for children (ages six weeks - 12 years) to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 170 Learning Academies in 16 states, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned and operated organization that ranks in the top three nationwide for franchised early childhood education centers (www.kidsrkids.com).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kids-r-kids-of-the-woodlands-celebrates-grand-re-opening-under-new-ownership-300674730.html

SOURCE Kids 'R' Kids International

Related Links

http://www.kidsrkids.com

