Kim Sullivan named Chief Human Resources Officer for Encompass Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) today announced the appointment of Kim Sullivan as chief human resources officer, effective June 10.

"After an extensive search to fill the position of chief human resources officer, we believe that Kim is an ideal fit for Encompass Health and will do an outstanding job in assisting the Company to build and develop the workforce of the future," said Encompass Health President & CEO Mark Tarr. "Her previous experience in integrating strategic workforce and business planning, cultural transformation, and human capital initiatives will be a valuable asset in supporting the growth of Encompass Health."

Since 2017, Sullivan served as vice president and chief people officer for Kaiser Permanente in Seattle, WA. Her extensive career has included senior management positions with The University of Texas System, Walgreens, and Marathon Petroleum. Sullivan holds a master's degree in human resources development from the University of Houston and a bachelor's degree in speech communications and organizational psychology from Texas Southern University.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 131 hospitals, 221 home health locations, and 59 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205-970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

