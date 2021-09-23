Kindergarten CEO Wins $25,000 in College Scholarships

Amazingly, 5 year old students and younger are securing college scholarships. Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International. has been working with Rhea since he was in the womb.

"We knew we wanted Justyn to go to college for free so we started working with Rhea and Scholarship Solutions before Justyn was born. We have been with Rhea and her company for over six years and we are so happy we started on this journey for our son." Racquel Boumah - Parent to Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International

To support the college and scholarship efforts of families and young children like Justyn the Traveling Toddler, Scholarship Solutions has created a community of parents and students, where she guides and teaches them how to successfully navigate their scholarship and college journeys.

"Our scholarship coach told us, it's never too early to start planning for college, so we started him at birth. Now our 6 year old son has $25,000 in scholarships and is going to college for free!" - Joseph Boumah Parent to Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International

With extensive knowledge of education, test prep, college interviews, and scholarship opportunities, Rhea, The Scholarship Doctor and her premier college and scholarship consulting company, Scholarship Solutions, have presented in more than 15 countries conducting scholarship workshops at schools, universities, libraries, places of worship, and non and for profit businesses, training students of all ages, educational levels, and ethnic and economic backgrounds on the availability of scholarships providing them with immediate access to debt freedom and higher education.

Rhea encourages entrepreneurship, philanthropy, exposure to college life, and applying to scholarships from birth one.

"Justyn applied for his first scholarship at 4 months old and won his first scholarship at 2 years old. Applying for scholarships, attending college fairs, having a for profit and nonprofit business, this all happened because of the leadership of The Scholarship Doctor. We are forever grateful for the guidance Rhea has given our family. Our son will never know college debt and he honestly believes anything he puts his mind and prayer to is possible." Racquel Boumah - Parent to Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International

Rhea, The Scholarship Doctor and Scholarship Solutions have been helping students ages 0 - 99 all over North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, to plan for college and graduate school with a focus of going to college completely debt free. Parents, students, educational professionals, and community leaders all over the world have raved about the success and relief they have by knowing they are going to college for free because of Scholarship Doctor Rhee.

You don't have to be big or strong to do Big Dreams and guess what? I am going to college for FREE! - Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International

For more information on Justyn Boumah, CEO of Traveling Toddler International visit iamthetravelingtoddler.com and follow him at FB: @travelingtoddler(TT)group , IG: @traveling.toddler , Twitter: @toddler_the . To contact Rhea, The Scholarship Doctor and to join the growing Free Degree Community or to book a spot on her upcoming Fall and Winter tours, please visit myscholarshipsolutions.com and follow her on all social media platforms @scholarshipdr.

