Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors

Dr. Mario brings to KindredBio 50 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He was previously Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman of Glaxo Holdings from 1989 to 1993, then the second-largest drug company in the world. Subsequently, Dr. Mario served as CEO and Chairman of ALZA Corporation and as CEO and Chairman of Reliant Pharmaceuticals. He is currently Chairman of Soleno Therapeutics, a Venture Partner with Pappas Ventures and serves on a number of corporate boards, including Celgene. Dr. Mario earned a B.S. in Pharmacy at Rutgers and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Physical Sciences at the University of Rhode Island. He holds honorary doctorates from URI and Rutgers, the latter of which in 2001 renamed its pharmacy school the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. In 2007, he was awarded pharmacy's highest honor, the Remington Medal by the American Pharmacists' Association.

Dr. McCracken was previously Vice President and Global Head of Business Development & Licensing for Roche Pharma where he was responsible for Roche Pharma's global in-licensing and out-licensing activities. Prior to joining Roche Pharma, Dr. McCracken held the position of Vice President, Business Development at Genentech for more than 10 years, and previously held similar positions at Aventis Pharma and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer. He currently serves on the boards of Alkahest, Inc., Savara Pharmaceuticals, and Regimmune Inc. Dr. McCracken holds a B.S. in Microbiology, an M.S. in Pharmacology, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ohio State University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Mario and Dr. McCracken to KindredBio's Board of Directors," said Richard Chin, M.D., CEO of KindredBio. "They are both highly respected in the pharmaceutical industry and their experience and insights will be instrumental as KindredBio transitions to a commercial-stage company and continues to advance its pipeline."

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and effectiveness in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes.

