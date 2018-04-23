KinerjaPay to Participate in Government's BEKRAF Program

KinerjaPay Corp., (OTCQB: KPAY), a digital payment and e-commerce platform, has announced that it participated in the activities of Badan Ekonomi Kreatif ("BEKRAF") or known as Creative Economy Agency, a non-ministrial government agency. The agency was established in 2015 to inform governmental policy on the coordination of the various strands of the creative economy and how further expansion might be supported. Particular interest is paid to Indonesia's digital future and the program assists those involved in the development of apps and computer games to realise their business potential. In joining BEKRAF, KinerjaPay is not only demonstrating its commitment to economic development but also to its own belief that this is an opportunity to deliver more services and products to its customers.

Involvement in the Government's digital economy expansion program will allow KinerjaPay to engage with the broad range of youthful talent that is considered such an asset in the apps and game sub-sectors. Mr Edwin Ng, Chairman and CEO of the KinerjaPay Corporation, explains, "BEKRAF is a national institution in which many commercially viable digital technologies are represented, development is stimulated by their proximity and the challenge of competition that it creates. The digital economy relies on younger people with the creative vision to take up the opportunity of identifying and servicing new market needs." The potential for market growth is evidenced by an increase in smartphone users eager to tap into Indonesia's recently enhanced, and more affordable, internet network service, this, in turn, drives the demand for new apps and games.

As an indicator of the Indonesian government's recognition of this important sector, apps and games developers are encouraged to compete on a global basis. To this end, the BEKRAF has created a Developer Day. The event was held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in the Aston Hotel, Batam, Indonesia. Over three hundred apps, games, and web developers attended a series of forums in which fourteen digital business experts were prompted by BEKRAF interviewers to discuss their various strategies for the promotion of the sector. The event drew a wide range of digital practitioners, it provided an opportunity for serious networking as well as its intended purpose of bringing elements of government, industry and academia into a more integrated digital community.

All of this sets the stage for the July 2018, launch of the latest KinerjaPay product - KGAMES. "Product research and development has been synchronised with our knowledge of this expanding market," comments Mr Edwin Ng, "We are confident that online gaming will increase revenue growth while adding a new dynamism to KinerjaPay."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at http://www.kinerjapay.com.

