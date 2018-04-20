Kingfisher Talent and d`Anvers & Co Collaborate to Provide Comprehensive Offering of Settling-in Services

BOSTON, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingfisher Talent, the Boston-based consortium for biotech executive search and leadership development, and d`Anvers & Co, a bespoke relocation and real estate services company, will collaborate to provide a comprehensive offering of settling in services for human capital managers and top talent.

"For our clients here in the Boston biotech hub, this collaboration adds further value when approaching international and US-based recruitment. We not only take care of executive search but also can refer d'Anvers & Co as bespoke relocation professionals who will help individuals and their families to have a smooth settling-in experience when moving here. This is an integral part of Kingfisher's philosophy to provide a more personal experience beyond a simple transaction between a company and a new hire. We are thrilled to be working with Kris and his team," said Lucy Watson-Baker, President of Kingfisher Talent.

"The collaboration with Kingfisher Talent allows us to expand our offering to a select group of top-tier clients who will benefit from bespoke relocation and real estate support in order to make their career move satisfactory on all levels. At d'Anvers & Co we are known for reliability, creative thinking and a deep understanding of our clients' needs based on the founder's long-standing personal expat experience and eye for detail. I look forward to working with Lucy and the Kingfisher team as we share a common sense of delivering value and customer focus," added Kris Alaerts, CEO of d`Anvers & Co, LLC.

About Kingfisher Talent

Kingfisher Talent is a Boston-based consortium of recognized industry experts in executive search and leadership development. Working exclusively in the biotech sector within the Bay state, Kingfisher provides biotech companies with a competitive advantage through the entire talent lifecycle from attraction through onboarding and development of talented leaders. Kingfisher Talent is a woman-owned business, and women are strongly represented throughout the consortium.

For further information, please visit www.KingfisherTalent.com

About d`Anvers & Co, LLC

d'Anvers & Co provides an array of services that have unprecedented scope and value by simplifying the relocation process. The company specializes in offering a comprehensive set of solutions aimed at facilitating the settling-in process, including temporary housing and home finding to rental and purchasing assistance. Offering concierge services to both corporations and high-net-worth individuals the company's expertise lies in offering truly personalized support. The company's edge is based on a unique network of experts covering a vast range of professional backgrounds.

