Kings Dominion Debuts New "Hybrid" Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers

Twisted Timbers is an innovative hybrid coaster that uses the latest technology to combine wood supports with a steel track to give riders an exhilarating experience with maneuvers previously unimaginable on a traditional wooden coaster. The coaster was designed and built by Rocky Mountain Construction of Idaho, a company renowned for reimagining wooden coasters. Features of the ride include:



109 foot tall barrel roll drop

Over 3000 feet of track

Top speed of 54 miles per hour

Three loops

Three overbanked turns

20 airtime moments

Twisted Timbers is located in the Candy Apple Grove section of the park and is themed to an abandoned apple orchard on the edge of town. The story behind the coaster is that an unknown force – supernatural or natural– destroyed the harvest years ago and froze the orchard in time; now the strictly "off-limits" orchard has reopened for tours, with the twisted ride as its highlight.

Kings Dominion opens for its 44th season this Saturday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. Season Passholders are invited to a sneak peek Passholder Preview Night on Friday, March 23rd from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

About Kings Dominion and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Kings Dominion, located in central Virginia, is the region's premier amusement park featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, an all-inclusive water park and 14-acre children's area. Kings Dominion is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

