Kitchen Table Consulting - Wellness Solutions: Wellness Engagement Tool

"When it comes to wellness technology, there is a tremendously low level of engagement with online wellness solutions," says Crystal Hover, founder and Chief Strategist of Kitchen Table Consulting. "In working with our clients to try and make third-party online wellness vendor relationships more successful, we became abundantly aware of important missing elements that, if included, would provide a better onboarding and ongoing experience for both employers/purchasers and end users. With this revelation and at the urging of our clients, we decided to get in to the wellness technology space and create a solution that will deliver a higher engagement rate with better stickiness."

About Kitchen Table Consulting:

Changing the Way America Consumes Healthcare – www.ktellc.com

Kitchen Table Consulting, founded in 2011, is a cutting-edge firm that designs, builds, implements and manages workforce health and wellness strategies and solutions for employers of all sizes. Borne from the realization that today's employer and health plan wellness environment demands creativity coupled with a practical approach, Kitchen Table Consulting uniquely and effectively delivers this combination to its clients.

