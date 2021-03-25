KLA Academy Hires Head of School

MIAMI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Academy, a private infant through fifth grade Reggio Emilia inspired preschool and elementary school, has hired a new Head of School for 2021-2022 school year and beyond. In preparation for the school's growth and expansion, Julie Brooks, formerly Lower School Director of the exclusive Latin School in Chicago, has been hired to spearhead the school team and enhance the already high-level education that KLA students receive.

Julie Brooks has more than 20 years of experience in leading independent schools and has spent those years as a teacher, trainer, and strong advocate of the Reggio Emilia Approach in schools throughout the country. In her work, she has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and families.

"Our entire leadership team is already working with Julie to prepare for her transition and we know that she will be a wonderful addition to our school community," says KLA Academy founder Candy Ortega. "Julie's strong background in the Reggio Emilia Approach, operational leadership and project management is an asset to any school, and we feel privileged to have Julie on our team."

In addition to her work in school leadership, Julie Brooks is an esteemed member of many professional organizations including the Harvard Principal Center and North American Reggio Emilia Alliance.

The new KLA Academy building opens this fall and will include learning studios thoughtfully designed to match the different stages of youth development, a rooftop sports plaza, indoor gymnasiums, a theater, laboratories and more. KLA Academy will be centrally located between Brickell and Coral Gables and the school will offer transportation from Key Biscayne and other popular neighborhoods.

ABOUT KLA ACADEMY

KLA Academy is a private infant through fifth grade Reggio Emilia inspired preschool and elementary school. The mission of KLA Academy is to support children in discovering the unique gifts and talents that they possess, giving them an opportunity to develop into compassionate, curious and conscientious adults. Designed to tap into each child's curiosity, KLA Academy prepares children academically, socially and emotionally for the challenges of the present and future instead of focusing on the familiar problems of the past. KLA Academy is part of KLA Schools, who has operated educational programs since 2008. Currently there are 26 KLA locations operating around the U.S. and several more schools in the pipeline for development in the near future. KLA Academy in Miami will be the first of its kind, and a flagship school for KLA Schools. For more information about KLA Academy, visit www.klaacademy.org . For more information about KLA Schools visit, www.klaschools.com .

Contact: Maria Jose Morla

KLA Academy

[email protected]

305-912-5521 Ext. 1233

SOURCE KLA Academy