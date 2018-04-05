Kleo Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at Biotech Innovation Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative small molecule immunotherapies, announced today that CEO Doug Manion, M.D. FRCP (C) will be presenting at Biotech Innovations Conference in New York, NY on Monday, April 9th from 1:30-2:00PM. Bloomberg Intelligence and Mass Innovation Labs are co-hosting the event focusing on the exciting and evolving landscape of the biotech industry and will feature company presentations that focus on private and recently public biotech firms who are pioneers in immuno-oncology, cell therapy, and gene therapy fields.
A live webcast and replay will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal on the LIVE<Go> function for subscribers. Kleo will provide access to a video of the presentation on its website when it becomes available.
About Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop and advance the pioneering technology that originated in the laboratory of co-founder David Spiegel, M.D., Ph.D. at Yale University. Initially funded by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) and Connecticut Innovations, Kleo is focused on developing small molecule-based immunotherapies that emulate biologics. Our 2 novel platforms—Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs™) and Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs™)— are designed to direct a patient's immune system to fight specific disease-causing cells. For more information, please visit: www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.
