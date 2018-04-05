Kleo Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at Biotech Innovation Conference

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal on the LIVE<Go> function for subscribers. Kleo will provide access to a video of the presentation on its website when it becomes available.

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company founded to develop and advance the pioneering technology that originated in the laboratory of co-founder David Spiegel, M.D., Ph.D. at Yale University. Initially funded by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) and Connecticut Innovations, Kleo is focused on developing small molecule-based immunotherapies that emulate biologics. Our 2 novel platforms—Antibody Recruiting Molecules (ARMs™) and Synthetic Antibody Mimics (SyAMs™)— are designed to direct a patient's immune system to fight specific disease-causing cells. For more information, please visit: www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact:

Roy Prieb

Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

203-691-6961 ext. 202

email: pr@kleopharmaceuticals.com

website: www.kleopharmaceuticals.com

