Knockouts ® Haircuts for Men announces its first Major Sports Sponsorship with the Texas Rangers

"We are proud to welcome Knockouts as a sponsor of the Texas Rangers," said Brian Nephew, Corporate Sponsorship executive. "Knockouts is a great national brand and an ideal match for our customer base."

Karin Friday, CEO of the Knockouts franchise, said, "It is an honor to work with the Texas Rangers, one of the most storied franchises in American sports. We look forward to being a partner with the Rangers organization. Knockouts has 28 locations in Texas and will have a presence at some of the Rangers games over the next two years."

About Knockouts

The Irving, Texas-based franchise has been in business for 15 years and were at the forefront of the men's grooming revolution. Targeting men, Knockouts' professional staff provide salon services in a fun, relaxing sports environment, including TV's at every stylist's station tuned to sports. Knockouts provides a pampering experience and grooming options for men that are not available at discount walk-in salons. Knockouts takes customers by appointment and walk-in. To learn more about Knockouts or to find a location nearest you, visit http://www.knockouts.com.

