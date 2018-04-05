Knowing Your Viral Potential Is Key to Marketing Success, Reveals Piehole.tv

Going 'viral' is video nirvana. Everyone is looking to stand out, be noticed, seen and heard. "Video content has tripled over the past three years. In a rapidly growing digital environment, video has the potential to cut through the noise and initiate conversations. 2018 is the time take your audience on a viral test run. But be aware that although true virability can be hard to achieve for a business, you can still aim to go viral within your audience even if not across the whole internet."

She says that your content should tap into the audiences' hopes, fears and even their sense of fun to successfully deliver the message: "A video that gets shared and seen a lot within your target audience is worth gold," says Kennedy. "What we've noticed are really engaging videos that get shared through a target company. They can spread like a proverbial 'wild fire' across the organization and even through its extended network of customers and service providers, using internal chat apps and email, and suddenly your organization is widely supported." Kennedy say this approach ties into a popular trend of Account-based Marketing.

In today's potentially skeptical world where consumers no longer impartially trust brands, and decision-makers are over-marketed to, video enables organizations to build emotional connections.

