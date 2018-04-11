Known Worldwide as Innovator Who Created New Models of Healthcare Delivery, Jim Bonnette, MD Joins TimiCoin Advisory Board Focused on Transforming Medical Records Industry

"Dr. Bonnette is sharing lessons he has learned from serving organizations and governments in the healthcare systems in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, plus from his lecture and discussion at the 2014 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," said TimiCoin/TimiHealth co-founder and CEO Will Lowe.

TimiCoin/TimiHealth's Advisory Board Chairperson Joyce Lignell, called Bonnette "a leader in the provider marketplace known for his driving innovation in care delivery and transformative payment models."

"He'll be a powerful addition to our team as Jim focuses on the strategic transformation of healthcare delivery systems, fee for value, health reform and was a practicing Internist for 20 years in California, known for innovation and tenacity in creating new models of care delivery."

Bonnette served as CMO at Oliver Wyman where he was head of Global Provider Strategic Consulting as well as Ascension and Advisory Board where he focused on care delivery in patient centered models. He has a BS in biochemistry from Portland State, an MD from the University of Oregon, and substantial experience in Pharmacoeconomics.

With blockchain technology making an impact throughout the healthcare industry, TimiCoin, the world's first cryptocurrency mobile platform for storing and accessing medical records, is setting a clear transformative path to major healthcare improvements across the strata-chain from medical professionals to the ultimate beneficiaries, patients.

"TimiCoin's technology is perfectly positioned as the healthcare industry catches up to the digital age where medical records should be easily accessible to patients and doctors," said Bonnette.

About TimiCoin/TimiHealth:

The Mobile Health Record Platform via mobile application completely secures medical records accessible from anywhere. TimiCoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is working on pilot programs in the United States, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

