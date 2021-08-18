Komodo Covers Launches Public Fundraising to Revolutionize How People Boat

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komodo Covers, a company that creates innovative mooring systems for boats, today announces a fundraising campaign that takes place on the platform Kickstarter to revolutionize the way people look after their boats. The aim is to raise $299,999 from Aug. 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) until Sept. 12 to buy the necessary materials and produce the first run of covers and Kommanders (control unit).

Komodo Covers

Komodo Covers' innovative solution approaches moorage in a unique way with a fully waterproof cover and rigid airframe so pooling water is a thing of the past. The Komodo Kommander control unit lives underneath the cover, continually maintaining the boat's inner climate and alerting boaters of any change in temperature, humidity, and frame pressure. A complete revolution for boat lovers.

This technology is engineered for maximum cover tension and steep roof angles, allowing any water to drain off the cover easily. Komodo's proprietary cover material is nonporous and antimicrobial too, allowing for a mold- and mildew-free life cycle and easy shedding of water, snow, and debris.

The people investing in the Kickstarter will be the first to purchase and own Komodo Covers and Komodo products. Once Komodo Covers receive these first orders, manufacturing begins and covers will be distributed in early spring.

A boat is a significant investment in summertime recreation; leisure boats in the United States can range from $10,000 to $600,000. Boat owners are always thinking about how to protect that investment. Covering and uncovering boats, while necessary to protect their interior, is awkward and time-consuming; that's why boaters need intelligent boat covers designed for usability, durability, and versatility. Komodo's solution offers a mooring system for boats that moves far away from conventional covers.

"This technology will change boaters' lives by saving time and money and removing the laborious preparation process," said Komodo Covers' CEO Josh Bremmerer. "The people funding this project and these manufacturing startup costs will be the first to boat better, having the first products and family discounts for life."

About the Company

Komodo is a company made by boaters for boaters. Kelly Thees, Komodo's COO, and Josh Bremmerer, CEO, have spent their lives boating and practicing different water sports. They have covered and uncovered their boats thousands of times. The company's mission is to show boat owners and their families how they can make the most of their time on the water and, at the same time, take care of their boats.

