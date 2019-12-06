Korean ophthalmologist Oh Jungwoo performed '25 sec LASEK' in public for the first time

According to Dr. Oh, '25 sec LASEK' is a one step type, all laser LASEK using 'Amaris red 1050RS' Eximer Laser; the laser is also known as the fastest laser with a speed of 1050 Hz. The surgical procedure requires only laser, without alcohol or brush, throughout the entire procedure to remove corneal epithelium and stroma in order to correct refractive error. Because '25 sec LASEK' prevents the cornea from being exposed to mechanical and chemical stress, '25 sec LASEK' doesn't need to touch the eye and performs correct and safe surgery.

LASIK/LASEK methods require the processes of removing the corneal epithelium or making a corneal flap before applying laser to the stroma, and SMILE LASIK applies the laser to the corneal stroma and then makes a lenticule which is physically removed.

These surgical methods required rather complicated steps and a long procedure duration of approximately 5-15 minutes per eye. The longer procedure increases the risk of - heat damage from the laser - pain from contact with tools - infection - fatigue.

Hence, Eos Eye Center developed a minimal ablation program including smart pulse technology, and integrated them into a one step laser surgical method: the '25 sec LASEK'. The procedure reduced corneal surface damage by 40%, which gave the advantage of fast recovery within 2 days after the procedure. Therefore, the procedure has become also known as '2day LASEK' and became very popular in Korea after its first clinical research in 2011.

"The number of patients who removed the therapeutic lenses after 2 days of receiving '25 sec LASEK' surgery since 2016 is more than 13,000 cases," according to Dr. Oh. He also further elaborated that "Patients can return to normal daily routines after the removal of the therapeutic lenses since wound recover completely."

Dr. Oh's Eos Eye Center has continuously improved and researched '25 sec LASEK (2day LASEK)' over the past 9 years and has published research results in the International Ophthalmology Congress 16 times.

