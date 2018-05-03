Korea's Leading Personal Trainer Black.B (Jin-man Park) Releases a Photo Book Focused on Korean Comfort Women

As an active sportainer (Sports Entertainer), Black.B (Jin-man Park) has released photo books that uniquely reinterpreted various subjects. He decided to make this photobook to publicize the sad history of the comfort women and hopes that many people from all over the world will understand their pain. This photo book, with a special subject combined with Black.B's depth of expression, is expected to draw much attention.

"I always have wanted to give a special gift to comfort women that has survived long years of suffering," Black.B said. "Although it started as a personal project, it will be able to offer a voice for Korean comfort women while resonating with a lot of people."

Celebrities from all walks of life have sent supporting messages, and those who installed the Girl Statue standing for Korean comfort women discussed the content of the photo book with him at Wednesday Demonstration, a weekly meeting in which the history of Korean comfort women is the focus.

Black.B (Jin-man Park) will continue his efforts in promoting knowledge about the plight of the Korean comfort women through his photography and other areas of his career.

SOURCE Black.B (Jin-man Park)