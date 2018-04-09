Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

"CHINAPLAS is a key industry event for Kraton, given the high growth potential in Asia, particularly China," said Bas Hennissen, Kraton's Vice President, Sales, Asia. "We developed some exciting solutions for the medical and automotive markets. With our Innovation Center in Shanghai and the recent completion of our HSBC plant in Mailiao, Taiwan, Kraton is well-positioned to serve this region through our expanding innovation portfolio."

Featured automotive innovations include the Kraton Injection Molded Softskin (IMSS) and Slush Molded Softskin technologies. Based on the recently launched high-flow styrenic block copolymers (SBC), these lightweight, low volatile-organic-compound (VOC) technologies deliver system-level cost savings for IMSS automotive interior applications and SBC thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) solutions for existing slush polyvinyl chloride (PVC) processes.

Kraton scientists are scheduled to give two technical presentations, both held on Wednesday, April 25 in conference room M4-04. To attend, contact Yvonne Ye at Yvonne.Ye@Kraton.com.

: , Kraton's Senior Scientist, will present "Kraton TPE Solution for Automotive Interiors and PP Modification." 11am -12 noon: Dr. Julie Li , Kraton's Technical Manager, will present "Innovative Kraton Enhanced Rubber Segment (ERS) Polymer for Medical Applications."

Kraton is hosting a media roundtable on Tuesday, April 24 from 2pm-4pm in conference room M6-02. Company leaders and experts will offer insight into industry megatrends, introduce the latest innovation and share Kraton's strategy for the future, business focus and recent initiatives in the China market. The event is for media only. To attend, contact Thao Pham at thao.pham@kraton.com.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

