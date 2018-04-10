Kris Krane of 4Front to Moderate Panel at Upcoming Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin

The panel will be held Fri., April 13, and will discuss the importance of specialization within the cannabis industry, how to identify synergies in prospective strategic partners and overall insights into creating success in the cannabis industry.

"Europe should soon become the next frontier for the legal cannabis industry," said Mr. Krane. "While it's still a small market, we're excited about the emerging German program and the impact it could have on the rest of the continent. We're happy to be in Berlin to explore potential opportunities in Europe."

4Front is exploring international markets, including Germany. Due to the presence of government-subsidized healthcare systems, Europe is expected to dominate the medical marijuana market by 2027 with Germany as the leader, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics.

Mr. Krane, who started advocacy work in 1998 with leadership roles at Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) and NORML before transitioning to the business side of the industry, has watched the U.S. cannabis industry evolve and brings a unique and informed perspective to the discussion of how to navigate the rapidly growing European market.

Friday, April 13

International Cannabis Business Conference

"Strategic Partnerships"

Maritim ProArte Hotel

Berlin, Germany

16:00

About 4Front

4Front Holdings, LLC ("4Front") is a leading investment and management firm in the U.S. cannabis sector. It has developed a national platform that consists of a multi-state footprint, including its Mission-branded retail operations, and a far-reaching network of partnership relationships. Led by a group of professionals with experience in finance, real estate, manufacturing, and multi-location retail and hospitality operations, 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise that can support the rapid operational growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis across the United States as well as internationally. For more information, visit the website.

