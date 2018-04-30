Kristen Bell, Josina Anderson, And Dominique Moceanu Canales Honor 23 Gymnasts In Their Fight Against Abuse

The Foundation for Global Sports Development Humanitarian Award is presented to individuals and organizations that have stepped up as leaders and champions for equality, or social, economic, political, or environmental justice. This award honors those who actively fight against indifference, injustice, and intolerance.

Present to accept the 2018 Humanitarian Award on behalf of all of the survivors were:

Alexis Alvarado

Christina Baker Barba

Larissa Boyce

Charmaine Carnes

Amy Compton

Monica Lenches

Anne Malver

Sabrina Mar

Morgan McCaul

Emily Meinke

Emma Ann Miller

Alexis Moore

Danielle Moore

Jessica Smith

Heather Stevenson Kelly

Amanda Thomashow

Makayla Thrush

Denise Gallion

Megan Ginter

Trinea Gonczar

Megan Halicek

Christine Harrison

Sarah Klein

Not a dry eye was in the house. More than 125 guests attended this intimate red carpet cocktail reception and gala. Honorees opened up about their experiences with Doug Boger and Larry Nassar, further displaying their badge of courage. The bond that was felt amongst these sister survivors provided a feeling of sincere strength that attendees will hold in their hearts forever.

In addition to recognizing the survivors with the prestigious Humanitarian Award, the foundation has designated $1 million to develop a nationwide abuse prevention education program. The foundation's leaders, David Ulich and Dr. Steven Ungerleider, share a vision for every child to experience the joy of sport in a safe environment. This program will be launched in collaboration with Childhelp, an international leader in child abuse prevention and awareness.

"When women speak up about certain things it makes you reflect about things that happen in your own life that you put in the past and it gives you courage to speak up on things you've been through."

- Josina Anderson, Emmy Award Winner and ESPN NFL Insider

About Global Sports Development Working closely with international sports federations, generous donors and committed athletes, The Foundation for Global Sports Development promotes sportsmanship, education, fair play and ethics among the world's youth. The Foundation gives special emphasis to groups and communities that are most in need or most underserved by current programs, including women, minorities and youth. Visit www.globalsportsdevelopment.org to learn more.

About Sidewinder Films The Foundation for Global Sports Development founded Sidewinder Films, a 501(c)3 film production company, in furtherance of their mission to support initiatives that promote fair play, education, and the physical and developmental benefits of sports for youth around the world. Sidewinder Films seeks to bring the positive messages of sport to people through films which touch lives, tell remarkable stories, and create a lasting impact. In addition to sports-related themes, our film topics include end-of-life care, doping and its effects on the body and society, and maintaining emotional well-being throughout life transitions.

