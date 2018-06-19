Kroger Helps Customers Prepare for Hurricane Season

Kroger encourages customers to prepare in the following ways:

Keep your car's fuel tank full in the event of an evacuation or should gas pumps become inoperable, and identify a safe evacuation route and shelter location. Stock up on non-perishable foods, and charcoal and lighter fluid in the case of lost power. You may also consider investing in a generator. Store enough water to provide two quarts to one gallon of water per person per day should safe drinking water become inaccessible. If you're caring for an infant, ensure you've stored feeding formula. Ensure you have an adequate supply of necessary medical prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. Finally, assemble a preparedness kit filled with supplies for three days, including flashlights, batteries, and first aid materials.

Kroger's Hurricane Preparedness Guarantee encourages customers to stock up on essential items with the assurance that if a forecasted storm does not make landfall, they can return any unused merchandise with a receipt for a full refund.

"We have friendly and caring associates who care for customers and one another every day, including during times of disasters," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "I'm so proud of how quickly we mobilized our resources and rallied across the country to support relief efforts last year for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Kroger generated $7 million to support recovery and provided thousands of hours of manpower to help affected communities."

In the event of a hurricane threat, Kroger stores will remain open to serve customers unless conditions become unsafe or officials mandate an evacuation. Customers can follow Kroger on social media for storm updates and news about store, pharmacy, and fuel center operations.

For more information about hurricane safety and readiness, visit https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-helps-customers-prepare-for-hurricane-season-300668562.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

