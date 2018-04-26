Krone North America Names Sandhills Publishing a Preferred Website Provider for its Dealer Group

Sandhills Publishing—the Nebraska-based tech company behind such brands as Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime.com, RentalYard.com, FleetEvaluator, and more—has long worked with Krone North America to improve exposure for used assets and facilitate remarketing efforts overall. Through a co-op agreement, Krone North America subsidizes print advertising in Sandhills' TractorHouse, which is distributed to ag equipment buyers across North America and all over the world. Krone dealers list assets for sale in print every week, and are able to in turn list all inventory online at TractorHouse.com.

By leveraging Sandhills as its preferred website provider, Krone North America and its dealerships benefit from the convenience of inventory management tools that seamlessly transition equipment through valuations, inspections, spec and photo updates, print and online advertising, and invoicing. Machines can be posted online with a simple click, updating listings across TractorHouse.com, the dealership's individual website, and Krone North America's used equipment website.

In addition to making it easy for dealers and manufacturers to list equipment online and increase site traffic, the sites are also designed to collect and catalog sales leads using cloud-based tools that make them easily accessible to UEMs and staff. Meanwhile, the Used.Krone-na.com website pulls together listings from across Krone North America's dealer group into a central location for the convenience of both buyers and sellers. Through a protected login, dealerships within Krone North America's dealer group are also able to log in to the Used.Krone-na.com website to view wholesale listings from sellers within the dealer group.

For Krone North America, working with Sandhills presents a clear opportunity to actively support the short- and long-term success of its dealer group. "The business relationship between Sandhills and Krone continues to grow as we work together to support Krone North America's dealer group," explains Sandhills Publishing's Scott Lubischer.

"We at Krone North America value the expertise and support that the Sandhills team provides," adds Krone North America's Marketing Manager Dave Patterson. "Sandhills is a respected resource for our dealers."

