KUBO: Screen-free Coding Now Available in the US for K-2 Students

PITTSBURG, Kan., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBO Robotics, a screen-free coding solution for emergent readers, is now available in the US exclusively from Pitsco Education. A fun, puzzle-like way for K-2 students to experience coding for the first time, KUBO comes with activity mats, coding TagTiles™, and the KUBO robot – and is available in a single set and four-packs that serve up to 12 students at a time.

Best of all, no computer or other technology is needed.

Bring coding to your classroom with the KUBO Coding 4-Pack for K-2 students. The pack includes four robots, six activity maps, and a multi-charger box that enables you to recharge up to five robots in just two hours for four hours' usage. Also available to teachers is KUBO Education (KEDU), an online delivery portal with onboarding material and a variety of downloadable activities. With its groundbreaking TagTile™ system, KUBO introduces the concepts of coding in an easy, hands-on, screen-free way, so that early learners can become creators, innovators, and designers of our future technologies.

"The graphical nature of KUBO is perfect for students in Grades K-2 who rely more on visual information and cues. Early learners are most engaged when they can see and do," said Pitsco Education Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Turnipseed. "As a bonus, KUBO builds a foundation of skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and communication that will serve children for the remainder of their education and eventually their careers."

For elementary teachers new to the world of coding and robotics, support is available through KUBO Education, an online community with downloadable activities including approximately 12 hours of content that culminates in students earning a license to code.

In as few as five minutes, students and teachers can set up an activity mat and assemble the TagTiles™ to carry out specific movements, and then the two-wheeled robot is on its way. The robot automatically records the program as it rolls over the tiles and then, when triggered, carries out the stored code on the activity mat.

Through trial and error and troubleshooting, children instinctively practice the engineering design loop by modifying their code until the robot carries out the exact desired movements. KUBO is beginner friendly and gets progressively more challenging as students' imaginations and understanding grow.

The KUBO coding single set includes a USB charging cable, while the KUBO coding four-pack comes with a multicharger box that can charge up to five robots in just two hours for four hours of use. Further details about KUBO Robotics as well as resources such as teacher guides and lists of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts that can be explored and learned are available at http://www.pitsco.com/KUBO.

As the sole distributor of KUBO Robotics in the US, Pitsco Education, a leading provider of STEM/STEAM/STREAM education solutions, expands its growing line of coding and robotics products, which includes TETRIX® robotics. To add educational depth, Pitsco Education and KUBO Robotics are developing additional curriculum for the flexible coding solution. The curriculum will be available during the 2018-2019 school year.

About Pitsco Education: Pitsco Education is the leading provider of K-12 STEM solutions. STEM Education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

