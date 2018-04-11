Kudelski Security and Ionic Security Expand Partnership to Extend Data Encryption Solutions

The partnership builds upon an existing relationship between the companies, which for more than a year has resulted in multiple joint initiatives. The first of these focused on securing surveillance cameras with an IoT Edge Security appliance that leverages Ionic Data Protection™ and the Kudelski IoT Security Platform. This solution was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show in early 2018.

Kudelski Security is also integrating Ionic technology into a new Kudelski Security proprietary enclave solution that enables clients to isolate highly sensitive data in a secure environment. Through the new solution, which will be released later this year, organizations will be able to meet contractual demands for high assurance IT and controlled access to third party data. The result is a practical solution that overcomes the challenges of protecting internal projects, which are at risk if they are not segmented from standard users and the larger IT environment.

"Kudelski Security has continued to distinguish itself by adopting the most cutting-edge technologies and approaches to best meet the demands of a constantly evolving threat landscape," said Rich Fennessy, chief executive officer of Kudelski Security. "The Ionic Platform is powerful technology that complements our strategies to deliver comprehensive security for devices, IT environments and data."

"Ionic and Kudelski both share a commitment to providing clients with the most advanced and effective security solutions available," said Eric Hinkle, chief executive officer at Ionic Security. "Together, we will provide organizations with the ability to assure their data is secure and will not fall into the wrong hands, no matter if that data is in-transit, at rest or in-use."

The Kudelski - Ionic partnership also enables Kudelski Security to sell and support the entire Ionic portfolio to clients in the United States and Europe. This will broaden the access and availability of the Ionic technology platform to clients globally.

For more information about Kudelski Security, Ionic Security and their joint solutions, please visit: https://www.ionic.com/champions/partners/kudelski/

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P. More information can be found at Ionic.com, via Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kudelski-security-and-ionic-security-expand-partnership-to-extend-data-encryption-solutions-300627757.html

SOURCE Ionic Security

Related Links

http://www.ionicsecurity.com

