Kush Bottles CEO, Nick Kovacevich, to Speak on Panel at Cowen's 2nd Annual Cannabis Summit

Cowen's Cannabis Summit examines the rapidly growing cannabis market, and offers an overview of the industry as well as insight into current trends and topics. Nick will be participating on the "Consumer Insights" panel from 8:00AM-8:45AM, and will feature Cy Scott, CEO of Headset, and Jim Patterson, CEO of Eaze.

Mr. Kovacevich commented, "As the cannabis market matures and legalization normalizes cannabis consumption, consumer preferences are evolving, and moving from strain-based preferences to brand-based loyalty. At Kush Bottles, we work alongside cannabis growers, manufacturers, delivery service providers, adult-use retailers and medical dispensaries to support their brand strategies as they adapt to this unique market. I look forward to discussing these topics, among others, in more detail at Cowen's Annual Cannabis Summit, alongside other leading industry players."

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

