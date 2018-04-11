Kush Bottles Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Results

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was up 249% Year-over-Year to $10.36 million .

. Gross margins were 28.1%, compared with 35.6% in the prior year period, which is attributed to increased business in the lower margin vaporizer and cartridge product segment(s).

Net loss, including $1.0 million in non-cash stock compensation, $206,000 in depreciation and amortization expense and $2.6 million in SG&A, was approximately $920,000 compared to net income of $3,619 in the fiscal second quarter of 2017.

in non-cash stock compensation, in depreciation and amortization expense and in SG&A, was approximately compared to net income of in the fiscal second quarter of 2017. Cash balance was $7.1 million as of February 28, 2018 compared to $0.9 million at August 31, 2017 . This increase was primarily a result of a $6 million equity investment by the Company's new strategic partner, Merida Capital Partners.

as of compared to at . This increase was primarily a result of a equity investment by the Company's new strategic partner, Merida Capital Partners. Working capital was $15.3 million as of February 28, 2018 compared to $3.4 million at August 31, 2017 .

Fiscal Second Quarter Operational Summary

Hired a Regional Sales Director, Kyle Heverly , to expand Kush Bottles' physical presence in the rapidly growing East Coast legal cannabis market.

, to expand Kush Bottles' physical presence in the rapidly growing East Coast legal cannabis market. Appointed Donald H. Hunter , former Senior Executive of Harbor Global Company Limited and The Pioneer Group, Inc., to Board of Directors

, former Senior Executive of Harbor Global Company Limited and The Pioneer Group, Inc., to Board of Directors Jim McCormick appointed Chief Operating Officer, in addition to continuing to serve in his current capacity as Chief Financial Officer

Nick Kovacevich, Chairman and CEO of Kush Bottles, commented, "We have made significant headway expanding our offering to encompass a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that power the cannabis industry and position Kush Bottles as a critical link in the cannabis supply chain. This expansive product portfolio, which included packaging, vaporizers, compliance and branding solutions, drove strong revenue growth of 249% to reach approximately $10 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared with approximately $3 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017. By staying on top of industry trends and developments and proactively building a dynamic and flexible business, we have increased the number of customers, average order size, and order volume in all our markets. This strategy has also broadened our client base and provided improved revenue stability to the Company.

"We are therefore entering the second half of fiscal 2018 in a strong position to grow revenues and gain market share, using a combination of organic growth and M&A activity. In January, adult use cannabis sales commenced in California, which we expect to drive a gradual revenue ramp throughout the remainder of the year. Furthermore, we have already made inroads building our East Coast distribution platform, which represents a new market for us and significantly expands our potential addressable market. Our recently announced proposed acquisition of Summit Innovations, a leading supplier of hydrocarbon gases to cannabis extractors, will further enable us to enter another critical stage of the cannabis supply chain and advance our strategy to build Kush Bottles into a diversified provider of critical support services to the cannabis industry."

About Kush Bottles



Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

KUSH BOTTLES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended







February 28,







2018

2017













REVENUE

$ 10,361,376

$ 2,970,332 COST OF GOODS SOLD

7,450,732

1,913,270













GROSS PROFIT

2,910,644

1,057,062













OPERATING EXPENSES























Depreciation

205,757

10,174

Stock compensation expense

1,026,928

147,564

Selling, general and administrative

2,557,929

894,870

















Total Operating Expenses

3,790,614

1,052,608













INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

(879,970)

4,454













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)























Other expense

—

—

Interest expense

(33,407)

(835)

















Total Other Income (Expenses)

(33,407)

(835)













INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(913,377)

3,619













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,763

—













NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (920,314)

$ 3,619













BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00













DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00













WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF







COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC

62,155,608

49,104,742













WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF







COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

62,155,608

50,540,603















KUSH BOTTLES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





February 28,



August 31,





2018



2017

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 7,059,922



$ 916,984

Accounts receivable, net of allowance



3,896,196





1,695,303

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,204,253





1,625,689

Inventory



7,259,369





3,754,171

Total Current Assets



22,419,740





7,992,147

Goodwill



34,247,344





34,247,344

Intangible assets, net



3,363,536





3,730,287

Deposits



191,423





50,235

Deferred tax asset



30,081





30,081

Property and equipment, net



1,077,160





931,763

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 61,329,284



$ 46,981,857

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 3,161,169



$ 1,039,889

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,184,240





993,186

Contingent cash consideration



1,650,000





1,820,000

Notes payable – current portion



354,613





689,450

Line of credit – current portion



742,504





—

Total Current Liabilities



7,092,526





4,542,525

LONG-TERM DEBT















Deferred tax liability



1,151,536





1,424,173

Notes payable



27,447





34,513

TOTAL LIABILITIES



8,271,509





6,001,211

COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES



—





—

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 265,000,000 shares authorized, 63,624,114 and 58,607,066 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



63,624





58,607

Additional paid-in capital



54,397,094





41,529,283

Stock Payables



30,000





—

Accumulated deficit



(1,432,943)





(607,244)

Total Stockholders' Equity



53,057,775





40,980,646

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 61,329,284



$ 46,981,857



