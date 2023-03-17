Kushfly Now Providing Hemp, Delta THC, and CBD Shipping Throughout the USA

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading cannabis brands in the market since 2015, Kushfly recently announced its new service to customers. Kushfly now provides legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD product shipping services throughout the United States!

Kushfly CBD & Hemp Shipping

Dedicated to helping customers to increase their wellness and life quality in a natural way, Kushfly follows industry-leading standards to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Since it's challenging to find rigorously tested products obtained from legal, licensed retailers, its new shipping service offers a fast, reliable, and affordable solution.

Kushfly Puts Safety and Quality First Place

Firstly, independent labs confirm the quality of its premium recreational products, including hemp, Delta THC, and CBD. Every single product goes through rigorous lab tests and gets approved. The consistent quality controls ensure that all its products meet or exceed excellent standards and satisfy customer expectations.

"We believe in the healing power of the cannabis plant and provide the best legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD products at the most affordable prices for the welfare of our customers," says John Susman from the Kushfly family. "We continue to grow with an implacable passion and our new products to keep the highest quality and safety standards."

Kushfly's online shipping service ships domestically across the United States, excluding states that do not recognize Delta 8 as a legal substance. As of January 2023, they ship to the following states:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Kushfly's Online Store Offers A Whole Shopping Experience

Kushfly also launched its new website , which provides legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD products. This highly curated online store stands out with its vast product diversity and easy user interface that makes a whole shopping experience.

From top-quality industrial hemp to chewy CBD gummies, and disposable CBD vape pens to blunts and pre-rolls, there are numerous options for customers.

Moreover, Kushfly makes it very easy to place an order. You can add products to your cart, fill in your information, select your payment and delivery method, and place your order. Their team members will contact you shortly to verify your order and ID. Kushfly accepts online credit or debit cards as payment.

There's always consistent communication with Kushfly's customer service support team. Whether you want to call, text, email, or chat with them live, their team responds professionally and quickly.

They provide two shipping options for customers. First Class Shipping can take anywhere from 3-7 business days. Priority Shipping can take anywhere from 2-5 business days. It is also important to note that Priority Shipping is required for orders over 1 pound.

Kushfly continues to receive high-rate customer reviews on different platforms for its online shipping service. Their motto is simple:

"Legal hemp, Delta THC, and lab tested CBD products are available for everyone!"

About Kushfly

Kushfly is a premium cannabis company providing the best cannabis brands in the Los Angeles area.

All customers are welcome to visit their website online and order easily with text messages or by phone. All order details arrive via email, with text confirmations using a tracking app that keeps you updated about your delivery driver's ETA and route.

After delivery, sit back, relax, and enjoy your products peacefully. Kushfly's team is always happy to help.

Learn more at: www.shipping.kushfly.com

Media contact:

John Susman

[email protected]

2133794284

SOURCE Kushfly