Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth

A Certified Financial Planner®, Schmidt will focus on delivering BIP Wealth's highly tailored wealth management services for professional athletes.

BIP Wealth is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm located in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. The firm oversees more than $850 million in investment assets for its clients and delivers highly tailored wealth management services for successful professionals, business managers, corporate executives, professional athletes and those planning for or already enjoying retirement.

"We're very pleased to have Kyle join our team," said Bill Harris, co-founder of BIP Wealth. "In addition to his significant wealth management experience, Kyle offers the unique perspective of having played professional sports himself. This gives him a thorough, firsthand understanding of the complex wealth management and financial planning needs of professional athletes."

While at SunTrust Private Wealth, Schmidt advised on and managed finances for private banking and wealth management clients. He also worked with ultra-high net-worth families at GenSpring Family Offices (a division of SunTrust). As a member of its business development team, he advised individuals and their entities on a wide range of wealth management services ranging from investment and generational planning to philanthropic endeavors. Earlier in his career, Schmidt served as a financial advisor for both Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley.

Schmidt is actively involved in the Atlanta community, including being a member of the board of directors for the Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He and his wife reside in Roswell with their two daughters.

About BIP Wealth

Founded in 2007, the firm, previously known as Buckhead Investment Partners, provides highly tailored wealth-management services for those with greater than $1M in investable assets. The firm is committed to the creation of wealth by bringing family-office style investing to the mass affluent and offering options for private-market investments and an investment philosophy rooted in Nobel Prize-winning financial research. Sophisticated investment and life-planning strategies leave BIP Wealth clients free to plan—and enjoy—the future with peace of mind. Visit bipwealth.com to start building a personal legacy today. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @BIPWealth, then like us on Facebook.

