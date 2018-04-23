Kymera Appoints Industry Veteran Dr. Joanna Horobin to its Board of Directors

"Joanna has incredible experience in translational research, drug development, and commercialization across several therapeutic areas. It is an honor and a privilege to have her serve on our board as we continue to execute on our strategy and advance our drug candidates towards the clinic," said Laurent Audoly, Ph.D., President and CEO of Kymera Therapeutics.

Previous to her time at Idera Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Horobin served as chief medical officer of Verastem, CEO of Syndax Pharmaticeuticals and held roles of increasing responsibility at several global pharmaceutical companies. These include Rhône-Poulenc Rorer (now Sanofi) where she spearheaded the launch of the global Oncology business unit, including the commercial introduction of Taxotere® (docetaxel) in breast cancer and Campto/Camptosar® (CPT11) for colorectal cancer. Dr. Horobin also led a successful joint venture with Chugai to launch Granocyte® (lenograstim) and had significant leadership roles in the approvals of Lovenox®, Celectol®, Augmentin®, Timentin®, temocillin, Bactroban® and Relafen®/Reliflex®. Dr. Horobin received her medical degree from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Powered by Pegasus™, a game-changing integrated degradation platform, Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.

About Pegasus™

Pegasus™ is Kymera Therapeutic's proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities and degradation tools.

