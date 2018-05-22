Label Insight Partners with American Heart Association to Offer New AHA Standard Certification Industry View

The Heart-Check Food Certification Program, developed by the AHA, has set nutrition requirements regarding healthy dietary recommendations including food categories, specific product ingredients and nutrient values. To qualify, products must meet a variety of strict guidelines around fat (total, saturated and trans), cholesterol and sodium. They must also contain naturally occurring beneficial nutrients such as vitamin C, iron, calcium, protein or dietary fiber.

"This partnership with the American Heart Association is particularly gratifying to me and my brother Anton as we founded Label Insight out of a personal need, stemming from our father's heart condition and his transition to a heart healthy diet," said Dagan Xavier, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, Data as Product at Label Insight. "Before we founded Label Insight, it was near impossible to determine what foods were appropriate for his condition -- and we weren't alone. This partnership shows our original use case in action. Now with the AHA Industry View, brands and retailers can make it easier than ever before to alert consumers to products that meet the AHA Heart-Check Certification guidelines. It's amazing that we've come full circle."

One of the most unique aspects of this View is the ability to determine why certain products do not meet the AHA Heart-Healthy Check Certification. Label Insight can identify which specific requirements products are failing or passing via complex layered logic. Attributes start at a very high level and products move down the layering funnel based on the given definition from the previous attribute. At the bottom of the funnel, the final attribute determines whether a product receives a pass or fail for the Heart-Check Certification criteria for its food category. This intensive process allows Label Insight to understand where and why products are passing or failing requirements. Additionally, this information can help brands understand how they can reformulate their products to provide heart healthier options.

"We need to know what's in our food supply to improve upon it, so it's necessary to have this type of data to improve the public's cardiovascular health," said Dr. Mark Huffman, a practicing cardiologist, researcher, associate professor of preventive medicine and medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and chair of the AHA's 2020 Goal Metrics Committee. "We have a long way to go as a country to improve the diets of all Americans, and it's almost unimaginable to think about how we could improve the food supply unless we have a way to track what's in it. Data from Label Insight, through the lens of the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program, are important to define the food environment on a scale and level of granularity that just hasn't been possible until recently."

Currently, there are more than 600 products which include the AHA Heart-Check Certification. Label Insight, in conjunction with Nielsen sales data, determined that in key categories products with the AHA Heart-Check Certification are outpacing their respective category averages. For example, while the "Cereal & Granola" category is shrinking by two percent, those with the AHA certification are growing by three percent, outpacing the category as a whole. In "Processed Meats," the category is growing four percent, but products with the AHA certification are up 12 percent.

Consumers are prioritizing healthier food choices more than ever. Brands and retailers alike can use the AHA View to better connect with today's shoppers. The AHA View can help CPG brands track which products in their portfolio carry the AHA Heart-Check Certification, measure the proportion of their portfolio that qualifies, determine nutritional reformulations required to meet the AHA requirements, and evaluate how their product mix stacks up to competitors. Pairing that information with Nielsen's sales data can further uncover sales trends and the audience profile for product targeting. Retailers can use the AHA View to power their health and wellness programs, by assisting consumers following a heart healthy diet, measure the proportion of inventory that qualifies, and set goals for Heart-Check certified products.

About the AHA

The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. They fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives. The AHA helps people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and provide science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients.

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the market leader for transparency, providing a data-as-a-service platform for CPG product information covering more than 80 percent of top selling food, pet, and personal care items in the U.S. The company's proprietary data science and machine learning capabilities capture product labeling information and create more than 22,000 unique custom attributes per product. This cutting-edge technology delivers transparency to consumers by powering analytics, marketing, merchandising and ecommerce solutions for leading organizations across the Retail, Brand Manufacturer, Government and Technology industries. For more information, visit http://www.labelinsight.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/label-insight-partners-with-american-heart-association-to-offer-new-aha-standard-certification-industry-view-300652715.html

SOURCE Label Insight

Related Links

http://www.labelinsight.com

