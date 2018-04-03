LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One's Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LaChance Vineyards' 'La Trop' brand port-style dessert wine has been selected to be included in the backstage gift bags and gifting lounge at the 53rd ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. The ACM Awards honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. The awards show will be televised live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15 on CBS and broadcast on the Westwood One radio network.

La Trop Port Style Dessert Wine

As the official national radio partner for the ACM Awards, Westwood One created exclusive gift bags which will be given to all nominees to celebrate Country Music's Party of the Year®! Several months ago, LaChance submitted its new La Trop port-style dessert wine to be considered as one of the upscale gift bag items.

"We were thrilled to learn that our Missouri wine passed the approval process and will be included in the ACM Awards backstage gifting program! It's amazing to know that ACM® Award nominees like Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum will be getting a bottle of La Trop!" stated Harold Hamby, Owner at LaChance Vineyards.

The Westwood One backstage gift bag program is an upscale brand activation where celebrities discover exciting new brands, exclusive products and promote awareness. "For LaChance Vineyards, this is a great opportunity to help bring attention to our new La Trop port-style dessert wine -- Made from some of the grapes grown on property right here in DeSoto, Missouri!" added Hamby.

"We were delighted to learn that La Trop had been chosen for the gift bags! This program serves as a great awareness-building platform for LaChance Vineyards and gives us the opportunity to connect with hundreds of country music celebrities and media outlets to share our story of LaChance wines. We want everyone to know that great grapes and great wines don't just come from California and the Northwest corridor," stated Mark Russell, Marketing Director at LaChance Vineyards.

La Chance Vineyards was founded by Harold and Tami Hamby and named in honor of Harold's great-grandfather, Ferdinand 'Zep' LaChance.

The vineyard itself is steeped in a rich family history. The property has been in the Hamby family for decades and was primarily used as an orchard and weekend retreat. In 2011, the Hamby family began to turn what was once a small family farm into the beautiful vineyard seen today. With over 80 acres of land, over 9 acres of grapevines and continued plans for expanding vineyards, LaChance Vineyards is well on its way to becoming a fine Missouri winery and a family affair for generations to come.

