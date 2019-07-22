Lambert IR Appoints Mike Houston as Managing Director and Practice Chair

Houston has been with Lambert IR for seven years spanning two stints with the agency. He will report to Jeff Lambert, CEO of parent company Lambert. Prior to rejoining Lambert in 2016, Houston served as the vice president of commercialization at Amedica Corporation, leading all sales, marketing and communications strategies at the publicly traded biomaterial company. He was responsible for the company's product and business development efforts leading to OEM and private label deals valued at more than $50 million annually. During his tenure, he implemented robust internal and external communications strategies for a variety of equity offerings and balance sheet improvements, while revamping the entire marketing and advertising efforts to increase hospital and surgeon engagement.

Houston also previously led investor relations activities at Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics. He managed the corporate communications and public relations efforts related to AncestryDNA, a direct-to-consumer DNA test. He developed and led the communications strategy that resulted in a broad array of consumer and science media placements. During his tenure, the AncestryDNA test experienced significant sales growth and hundreds of millions of impressions spanning national broadcast, business and consumer media.

"Mike's capital markets knowledge and reputation as a disciplined and driven professional brought him up through the ranks and to the corporate world and back again," Jeff Lambert said. "Mike is part homegrown talent, part boomerang, and his strong investment community ties make him a 'strong buy' on his potential as a leader. We're thrilled to have him leading clients and our best-on-the-street team."

"Lambert IR is well positioned to raise the profile of underserved and underfollowed companies of various market caps and from a variety of industries," Houston said. "Our unique model of IR and integrated communications is a differentiator for our public company clients. I am honored by the opportunity to lead our team of seasoned capital markets and communications professionals at this catalytic time in our growth. I share the team's tenacity for crafting a compelling investment narrative for our clients that translates into new interest, following and ownership."

Mike is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute and holds a business degree from the University of Utah.

About Lambert IR

Lambert's position as a top-10 IR firm is the sum of its strong value proposition rooted in its Michigan headquarters and its national reach from offices in New York City and Salt Lake City. Collectively, Lambert has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies in a variety of industries throughout its 20-year history, measurably increasing their visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts, investors and financial media coast to coast. Lambert IR is a division of Lambert & Co., a top-50 PR firm in the U.S. and a top-five private equity-focused PR firm, with clients based in 20 states and six countries. The firm is a member of PROI Worldwide.

