Land O'Lakes, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement

"It's been a privilege to help lead Land O'Lakes through a period of growth and innovation," said Policinski. "My deepest thanks go to the members and employees who have made our success possible and who have created the opportunities ahead."

Policinski's tenure has been marked by significant growth in the size of the company which is twice the size today than it was when he assumed leadership nearly 13 years ago. In addition, Policinski oversaw global expansion in recent years with joint ventures in both South Africa and Kenya, and the biggest merger in the company's history with United Suppliers in 2016. In addition, Policinski has championed Land O'Lakes' continued investment in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. community in which the company is headquartered.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the food industry, Policinski held positions with Kraft General Foods, Bristol-Myers Squibb and The Pillsbury Company before joining Land O'Lakes. In addition, he is active at the board level with various industry associations, trade groups and corporations.

Today's announcement is part of a leadership succession plan directed by the board. In addition to forming a search committee to identify a permanent CEO, the board has appointed Peter Janzen as interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition and continued execution of the company's business plans. Janzen, Land O'Lakes, SVP, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, will postpone his recently announced retirement to serve the company as requested by the Board until the new CEO has been named. Janzen has been with the company for his entire career, joining Land O'Lakes, Inc. in 1983.

