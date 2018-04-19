Lane K. Baker Joins StarMed as Director of Advanced Practice Recruitment

ST. LOUIS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StarMed, a nationally recognized healthcare search firm and a division of Cross Country Healthcare, is pleased to announce that Lane Baker has joined the firm as Director of Advanced Practice Recruitment. Lane began her professional career at internationally renowned Robert Half Legal, where she recruited a variety of legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators and legal and litigation support professionals. She is well known for her recruitment expertise and steadfast dedication to both clients and candidates. A commitment to excellence and highly focused ambition helped her achieve membership in their Million Dollar Milestone Club and earned her an Assistant Vice President title after generating $1M in gross margin.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Lane to the StarMed team," said StarMed Vice President Cecilia Beard. "Her extensive experience with the recruitment of first-rate professionals will be a valuable resource in our effort to help world-class health organizations solve their most complex staffing issues."
Lane received several degrees from the University of Missouri, including a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the school's College of Arts and Science, a Juris Doctor from its School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from its Crosby MBA Program. For more information about StarMed's leadership team. Please click here.
About StarMed
StarMed is a leading provider of nationwide, performance-based search services for the health care industry and a division of Cross Country Healthcare. Known for its extensive network of high-quality professionals and high customer satisfaction, StarMed places health care leaders, physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and allied health professionals with career opportunities nationwide. Clients include: health systems, hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory care facilities, academia and foundations, and commercial organizations. Visit www.starmed.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Tiffany Lee
Brand Strategy Partner
tlee@crosscountry.com
314.236.4542
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lane-k-baker-joins-starmed-as-director-of-advanced-practice-recruitment-300632486.html
SOURCE StarMed
Share this article