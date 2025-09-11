Lanner Electronics Unveils Edge AI Summit 2025: Innovating the Edge in the Age of AI Transformation

Lanner Electronics' Edge AI Summit 2025, held in Fremont, California, showcases the company's latest edge AI innovations, including AstraEdge AI platforms, AI-RAN solutions, and compact edge computing systems. The summit features keynotes from industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Intel, AWS, and F5, exploring how edge AI is transforming infrastructure, enabling real-time intelligence, low-latency decision-making, and scalable AI deployments across enterprises, telecom, and industrial applications. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of MGX servers, Jetson-powered edge computers, ARC-Compact AI-RAN deployments, and AI-enhanced workstations for precision inspection.

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in network computing and edge AI solutions, is set to host the highly anticipated Edge AI Summit 2025 on September 18, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in Fremont, California.

Lanner will host the Edge AI Summit 2025 on September 18, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in Fremont, California. Lanner Edge AI Summit will host keynote presentations from industry leaders including NVIDIA, AWS, Intel, F5, and other ecosystem partners

The summit will spotlight Lanner's latest advancements in edge AI infrastructure, featuring the all-new AstraEdge AI platforms designed to accelerate the deployment of agentic AI, telco AI, vision AI and robotics AI. Attendees will also hear keynote presentations from industry leaders including NVIDIA, AWS, Intel, F5, and other ecosystem partners, offering insights on the future of AI at the edge and its transformative impact across enterprises and telecom networks.

Event Highlights

The Edge AI Summit 2025 will explore how the convergence of AI and edge infrastructure is driving a new era of innovation. Speakers will demonstrate how enterprises can leverage edge AI computing to meet growing demands for scalability, low-latency intelligence, and secure data processing closer to the source.

A central theme of the summit is how edge AI is transforming infrastructure — enabling smaller, smarter, and more efficient systems that deliver real-time intelligence close to the data source. Attendees will explore how AI at the edge drives low-latency decision-making, enhances on-premise compute capabilities, and powers scalable, high-performance solutions for industries ranging from enterprise, telecom to industrial automation.

Live Demonstrations

Attendees will experience hands-on demonstrations of Lanner's latest edge AI innovations, including:

DPU/GPU-ready MGX Servers for running large language models (LLMs), enabling agentic AI, network security optimization, and AI-powered push-to-talk communications in private 5G networks.

Compact edge AI appliances powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, delivering traffic analytics and small language models (SLM) for smart mobility applications.

ARC-Compact computers for AI-RAN deployments at cell sites, combining energy efficiency with high-performance AI acceleration.

Scalable Edge AI workstations powering AI-enhanced ROI solutions for precision inspection in industrial automation.

These live demos will showcase how Lanner's edge AI platforms deliver intelligence directly to mission-critical environments, enabling enterprises to achieve greater efficiency, security, and operational insight.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged edge computing platforms. With a focus on network security, edge AI, and telco edge, Lanner delivers innovative solutions that empower enterprises and service providers to build intelligent, secure, and scalable networks. www.lannerinc.com

