Largest Kidney Patient Organization Joins Gout Alliance

The Alliance for Gout Awareness is a national coalition of diverse consumer and patient stakeholders who will collaborate to reduce popular stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout and available treatments. Members will collaborate on educational resources, materials and tools for both patients and medical professionals. The Alliance also includes: Alliance for Patient Access; American Kidney Fund; Global Healthy Living Foundation; National Black Nurses Association; Rheumatology Nurses Society; U.S. Pain Foundation.

Paul T. Conway, President of the American Association of Kidney Patients, stated, "Kidney patients, through no fault of their own and like so many other Americans who manage complex chronic diseases, are prone to extremely painful gout for various underlying medical reasons. Due to kidney function loss and failure or kidney transplants, kidney patients cannot treat their pain with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and depend upon steroids and steroidal injections for pain management. AAKP joined the Alliance because we are committed to educating medical professionals and patients on how better treatments can reduce suffering and return patients to an active life – including work." Conway is transplant recipient and a former Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Labor. AAKP helps kidney patients identify disease early, manage their conditions and encourages patients to stay in the workforce and off of disability whenever possible.

Josie Peterson, Director of the Alliance for Gout Awareness, stated, "We are excited to launch the Alliance for Gout Awareness and are grateful for AAKP's participation in this critical initiative. For too long, stigma and misconceptions around gout have persisted. By working with stakeholder groups to raise awareness about the condition and its treatments, the Alliance looks forward to helping improve patient outcomes."

Gout is a form of arthritis impacting tens of millions of Americans. Historical myths include misperceptions that gout is the fault of the sufferer due to a lack of self-control or an over-indulgence of rich foods and alcohol. Lifestyle changes may reduce gout episodes, but many patients require a medication regimen due to an underlying chronic disease. By heightening public awareness and addressing common misconceptions, the AAKP along with the Alliance for Gout Awareness will encourage patients to acknowledge the disease impact and seek the treatment they need. To learn more about the Alliance visit www.goutalliance.org. To learn more about helping AAKP further engage in gout solutions for kidney patients, and to receive the latest education and information to help understand and manage gout, sign-up at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AAKPGout or visit www.aakp.org/join.

