Largest Legal Settlement Planning Company in the US Ringler Selects Creatio for Companywide Operations Automation

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, today shares the success story of its customer Ringler.

Ringler Associates is the largest and oldest settlement planning company in the US, known for its message "Everyone Wins." The provider of structured settlement solutions works throughout the country to collaborate and design the settlement plans for injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals. Ringler owns 33% of the US market and has started a journey to strengthen its position through continuous innovation.

Creatio became the solution of choice for Ringler thanks to its robust no-code/low-code capabilities. One of Ringler's immediate objectives was to consolidate their numerous applications into a single digital environment and accelerate workflow automation.

Creatio's one platform for industry workflow automation and CRM has become the front-end of the Ringler application suite combining five systems into one seamless experience. The platform fulfills all the requirements of Ringler's operations: managing product lines for structured settlements, running referrals, generating quotes for life insurance companies, calculating commissions, and processing payments.

