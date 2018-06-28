Largest reported verdict in Suffolk County/New York State for a single cervical discectomy

On Oct. 4, 2013, the plaintiff Amanda Morace, 33, was an operator of a motor vehicle traveling on Route 112 in Suffolk County when she attempted to execute a left turn onto a westbound Long Island Expressway service road controlled by a traffic light. Morace had the green turning arrow in her favor when Vincent Ardito, driving a box truck owned by his employer, Danielsen Cabinetry, drove southbound on Route 112 and passed the red light controlling traffic in his direction.

The Danielsen truck struck the front driver's side of the plaintiff's vehicle causing injury to her cervical spine. By way of a motion for summary judgment, the court previously found the defendants liable for the plaintiff's injuries.

As a result of this motor vehicle accident Morace was diagnosed with a herniation at cervical intervertebral disc C6-7. At trial, her counsel argued that her prior cervical fusion had made her more susceptible to a neck injury.

In January 2015 she underwent a radical total discectomy and received additional physical therapy after the surgery and continued pain management treatment through the time of the trial.

Morace returned to work after the accident but took time off to recuperate following her surgery. During that time, she was terminated from her employment. She attempted to go back to work on a part-time basis from June-September 2016 but found that due to her continued pain and the side effects of her pain medication, she was unable to perform her job.

Morace sought recovery of $1,744,846 in future medical expenses, $4,613,651 in past and future lost earnings, $1 million in damages for past pain and suffering, and $3 million in damages for future pain and suffering.

